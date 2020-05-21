Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Twenty-eight soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in care homes
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 2:02 pm EDT
Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces take part in a training session before deploying to senior's residences Wednesday April 29, 2020 in Montreal. The Canadian Armed Forces says 28 military members have tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to help with long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces says 28 military members have tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to help at long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec.
That represents a dramatic increase from the five cases announced last week.
The number include 12 new cases in Ontario and 16 in Quebec.
The military says nearly 1,700 members of the Forces are working in nursing homes, where regular staff have been overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus.
Members are working in 25 long-term care homes in Quebec and in five in Ontario.
Most are in support roles such as cleaning, serving food and assisting with residents’ basic needs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.