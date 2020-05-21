Loading articles...

Toronto Public Library releases dates for curbside drop-off, pick-up coming in June

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 10:42 pm EDT

Toronto Public Library New Toronto branch. (File/CityNews Toronto)

The Toronto Public Library will begin to offer some curbside drop-off starting on May 25 with pick-up available in early June.

The city says starting Monday, select library drop boxes will be opened to allow for the return of library materials. All remaining branches will have drop boxes open by June 1.

The library estimates there are over a million items out on loan right now.

Customers can also continue to place holds on items as a pick-up service will be available starting in early June.

Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses from the province that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.

While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
STALL: #NBDVP north of Eglinton. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 AM
Another gorgeous day (May 21) ☀️Still breezy with east wind so cooler again near the lake. Clouds build for weekend…
Latest Weather
Read more