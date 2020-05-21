Toronto Public Library releases dates for curbside drop-off, pick-up coming in June

The Toronto Public Library will begin to offer some curbside drop-off starting on May 25 with pick-up available in early June.

The city says starting Monday, select library drop boxes will be opened to allow for the return of library materials. All remaining branches will have drop boxes open by June 1.

The library estimates there are over a million items out on loan right now.

Customers can also continue to place holds on items as a pick-up service will be available starting in early June.

Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses from the province that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.

While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.