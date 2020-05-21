Loading articles...

Former teacher accused in sexual assault at Caledon elementary school

An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Provincial police have charged a former teacher in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Caledon.

In a release, police said the “reported incidents” happened sometime between September 2014 and June 2015, when the accused was teaching at Creditview Public School.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Wayne Hepburn, 71, from Prince Edward County, is facing charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

He is set to appear in court in Orangeville on July 30.

