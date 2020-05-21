Loading articles...

Some recreation sites in Coronado National Forest to reopen

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several recreation sites in the Coronado National Forest in southern Arizona are ready to reopen.

Campfire, smoking and recreational shooting restrictions to prevent human-caused forest fires are in place for Thursday’s scheduled 5 p.m. reopening.

Forest officials say campgrounds in the Douglas, Sierra Vista, Safford and Santa Catalina ranger districts are reopening.

Throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, forest officials expect large numbers of visitors to dispersed recreation sites and recently reopened developed sites.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing for the coronavirus pandemic and maintain a distance of 6 feet between individuals.

The Associated Press

