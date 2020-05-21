Saskatchewan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms in June

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says restaurants, gyms and nail salons can reopen in about two weeks.

Starting June 8, restaurants will be allowed to operate at half capacity and restrictions will also lift on some personal care services, childcare centres and places of worship.

The government also plans to increase its 10-person gathering limit to 15 for people indoors and 30 for those outdoors.

The province has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the far north region, bringing its total number of infections to 622.

So far, 509 people having recovered and seven have died.

Five people are in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020

The Canadian Press