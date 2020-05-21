Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saskatchewan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms in June
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 4:35 pm EDT
Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, speaks while Jim Reiter, minister of health, looks on at a COVID-19 news update in Regina on March 18, 2020. Legal experts say the Saskatchewan government may have a case that sacred Indigenous ceremonies be limited in size, but they caution the premier against taking such action. "Is there reason for Premier Scott Moe to pick this hill to dig in on?" said Ken Norman, emeritus professor of law at the University of Saskatchewan. Moe criticized Indigenous Services Canada after Minister Marc Miller said sacred ceremonies would be allowed to continue despite restrictions due to COVID-19. Miller suggested that First Nations leadership would decide whether to hold ceremonies and how to do it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says restaurants, gyms and nail salons can reopen in about two weeks.
Starting June 8, restaurants will be allowed to operate at half capacity and restrictions will also lift on some personal care services, childcare centres and places of worship.
The government also plans to increase its 10-person gathering limit to 15 for people indoors and 30 for those outdoors.
The province has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the far north region, bringing its total number of infections to 622.
So far, 509 people having recovered and seven have died.
Five people are in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020