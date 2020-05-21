Loading articles...

Salvadoran leader to file complaint against congress, courts

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 5:29 pm EDT

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — President Nayib Bukele is threatening to file a complaint with an international tribunal against El Salvador’s other two branches of government in a fight over his harsh coronavirus confinement policies.

Bukele wrote late Wednesday that he would take the issue to the Inter American Human Rights Commission, arguing that the country’s courts and congress have “violated the right to health and life, by not allowing the government to take the necessary health measures to contain the spread of the virus.”

Earlier this month, a coronavirus state of emergency expired, and Bukele extended it via executive decree for 30 days. But the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court ruled he couldn’t do that.

Then the Legislative Assembly, which does have the power to extend the state of emergency, but passed legislation that Bukele found unacceptable. The bill would have loosened some of his toughest measures, such as confining people caught violating the stay-at-home order to containment centres for 30 days.

At the time, Bukele heaped criticism on the high court and the congress via his Twitter account, accusing the court of ruling that COVID-19 could destroy El Salvador.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Vehicle fire SB 400 south of Dunlop - right lane closed, delays in both directions. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 AM
Another gorgeous day (May 21) ☀️Still breezy with east wind so cooler again near the lake. Clouds build for weekend…
Latest Weather
Read more