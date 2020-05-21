Loading articles...

Man dead after motorcycle, truck crash in Vaughan

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 8:12 am EDT

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Vaughan.

York regional police were called to Keele Street north of Langstaff Road around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said the area will be closed to traffic for several hours.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Keele express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 AM
Another gorgeous day (May 21) ☀️Still breezy with east wind so cooler again near the lake. Clouds build for weekend…
Latest Weather
Read more