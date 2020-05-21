Loading articles...

Mammoth Cave National Park starts project to repave roads

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

CAVE CITY, Ky. — A project to repave Mammoth Cave National Park’s roads and parking areas has launched in Kentucky.

The pavement preservation project will begin Thursday and continue until November, news outlets reported. During this time, visitors may experience temporary closures and short delays on roads and parking areas throughout the national park.

The project is a joint co-ordination between the United States Federal Highway Administration and National Park Service. It was deemed necessary to support critical infrastructure while Mammoth Cave National Park cave tours, visitor centre, and campgrounds continue to be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press

