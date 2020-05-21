Loading articles...

Grains mixed,livestock higher

May 21, 2020

Wheat for Jul. rose 2.25 cents at 5.16 a bushel; May. corn was off 1.75 cents at 3.1775 a bushel, May oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.1975 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 11.75 cents at $8.35 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .40 cent at $.9880 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .02 cent at $1.1.2602 a pound; while May. lean hogs gained 2.48 cents at $.5935 a pound.

The Associated Press

