Fire at shuttered Dutch nuclear plant; no radiation risk

Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A fire broke out Thursday at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in the central Netherlands. An emergency services spokesman said the blaze was quickly brought under control and there was no danger of radioactive radiation.

“There is no radioactivity involved,” Iwan Jacobs, a spokesman for the Security Region South Gelderland told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The power plant in the town of Dodewaard, 100 kilometres (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, was decommissioned in 1997 and parts of the complex already have been demolished.

Nuclear material was removed from the site after it was decommissioned and it has been sealed since 2005, according to government documents.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Jacobs said there were gas canisters on the roof and warned the public to stay away.

The Associated Press

