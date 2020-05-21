Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

WASHINGTON — A prominent cross-border lobby group wants Canada and the United States to join forces for an integrated North American approach to the new post-pandemic global economy.

The Washington-based Canadian American Business Association is building a new campaign to encourage a united economic front as the two countries battle back from the impact of COVID-19.

The goal of the “North American Rebound” campaign, expected to launch later today, is to promote collaborative efforts to secure personal protective equipment, replenish and maintain medical stockpiles and defend critical cross-border supply chains.

It also argues that expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts and better equip both Canada and the U.S. to compete in a dramatically different world economy.

The statement is jointly endorsed by more than 24 business councils, diplomats and community stakeholders on both sides of the border, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Manufacturing and Exporters.

Once it goes live, the campaign will include an online portal on the CABC website that will allow supporters to add their names to the effort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.

