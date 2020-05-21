Loading articles...

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in care homes

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are shown at Residence Yvon-Brunet a long-term care home in Montreal, Saturday, April 18, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Canadian Armed Forces says 28 military members have tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to help at long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

That represents a dramatic increase from the five cases announced last week.

The number include 12 new cases in Ontario and 16 in Quebec.

The military says nearly 1,700 members of the Forces are working in nursing homes, where regular staff have been overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus.

Members are working in 25 long-term care homes in Quebec and in five in Ontario.

Most are in support roles such as cleaning, serving food and assisting with residents’ basic needs.

