2 teens charged in Rexdale fatal shooting
by News staff
Posted May 21, 2020 9:52 pm EDT
Last Updated May 21, 2020 at 9:53 pm EDT
Hashim Kinani, 23, was killed on May 14, 2020. (H-O/TPS)
Two teens have been charged in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Rexdale last week.
Police said were called to the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue for a report of gunfire on May 14.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Hashim Kinani, inside a tow-truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries. A second man was also found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Homicide Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said last week there was some sort of altercation and they believe the victim was targeted.
On Thursday, two young males, aged 15 and 17, turned themselves into police and have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
They will both appear in court on Friday.
Police say they do not believe the homicide is related to any tow truck turf war. The victim was a tow truck driver, but there’s no indication he was responding to a call.
