Toronto to reopen more than 850 park amenities this week

Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday that over 850 park amenities in Toronto will be reopened this week.

Park amenities scheduled to open in time for the weekend include picnic shelters, soccer and multi-use outdoor fields, baseball diamonds and basketball courts.

The move comes a day after the City opened more than 70 off-leash dog parks across Toronto.

Five BMX locations, 14 skateboard parks and four disc golf locations are opening today, while many parks’ parking lots will also reopen this week.

In a release the City also said staff is preparing more than 600 tennis courts at 185 locations, to begin to open this weekend.

The reopening of parks amenities will continue into next week the City said, as staff work with Toronto Public Health to open lawn bowling facilities and outdoor bocce.

Park amenities that continue to be closed include playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, swimming pools and splash pads. Greenhouses, nurseries and conservatories, High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm also remain closed.

The City closed all park amenities in March based on public health advice.