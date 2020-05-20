Loading articles...

Supreme Court blocks House from Mueller grand jury material

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily prevented the House of Representatives from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The court’s order keeps previously undisclosed details from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election out of the hands of Democratic lawmakers at least until early summer. The court will decide then whether to extend its hold.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

