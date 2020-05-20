Loading articles...

Police investigating reports of two sexual assaults in North York

Toronto police are investigating reports of two sexual assaults in the same North York area.

Officers were called to Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault. Just a few minutes later, they received reports of a second assault in the same area.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both.

The suspect is described as five foot five inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, a black windbreaker-style jacket with silver stripe, black pinstripe pants and light coloured shoes. He was also on a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

