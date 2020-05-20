Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 390 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 11:06 am EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 390 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a drop from the 427 cases reported on Tuesday.

Forty-three more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,962.

Of the 1,962 total deaths, 1,224 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,427 people who died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 23,774 with 76.5 per cent considered resolved.

Hospitalizations increased slightly, but the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators decreased.

The number of tests completed in the previous day remained low — 7,382 — for the third day in a row.

A testing blitz of every long-term care resident and staff member was completed over the weekend, and while criteria for the general public to get tested has been expanded, health officials say no large influx of people looking for tests materialized over the weekend.

