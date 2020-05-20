Loading articles...

No injuries reported after encampment fire under the Gardiner

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 10:28 pm EDT

No injuries were reported after a fire underneath the Gardiner Expressway at Spadina Road. CITYNEWS

No injuries have been reported after an encampment underneath the Gardiner Expressway caught fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard near Spadina Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They found debris and garbage on fire, sending large amounts of black smoke into the sky.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Lake Shore was closed between Spadina Road and Rees Street, but has since reopened.

 

