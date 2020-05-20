No injuries reported after encampment fire under the Gardiner

No injuries have been reported after an encampment underneath the Gardiner Expressway caught fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard near Spadina Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They found debris and garbage on fire, sending large amounts of black smoke into the sky.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Lake Shore was closed between Spadina Road and Rees Street, but has since reopened.