Canada's top doctor recommends use of non-medical masks when social distancing difficult

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is now recommending the use of non-medical masks when physical distancing is difficult.

Tam previously hasn’t taken a firm stance on the issue, but says it is now an “official recommendation.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has started wearing a mask when he is out of his home and can’t be two metres away from others at all times.

He wore one today when he arrived at the House of Commons for an in-person sitting but said we would take it off once he gets to his desk in the chamber and is at least two metres away from any other MPs.

Spain is now requiring people to wear masks when in public, but so far most Canadian public health officials have only recommended it be done in circumstances where physical distancing is not possible.

Canadian health officials once recommended against the wearing of face masks but adjusted that advice in early April when it became clear COVID-19 can be spread by people who aren’t showing symptoms.

The officials say wearing a non-medical mask mainly helps protect others from you if you are carrying the virus.