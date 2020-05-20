Man struck by transport truck in Mississauga

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a transport truck in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to Derry Road near Kennedy Road.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The truck driver remained on the scene.

Derry is closed between Tomken and Kennedy Roads and there is no access to Derry heading westbound from Highway 410.