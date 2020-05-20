Loading articles...

Man struck by transport truck in Mississauga

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a transport truck along Derry Road in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Sean Touissant

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a transport truck in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to Derry Road near Kennedy Road.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The truck driver remained on the scene.

Derry is closed between Tomken and Kennedy Roads and there is no access to Derry heading westbound from Highway 410.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB Wilson at Wendell.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:30 PM
Significantly cooler temperatures along the lakeshore if you're on the receiving end of the wind off the cold water…
Latest Weather
Read more