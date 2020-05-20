Loading articles...

Male injured in shooting near Kennedy and Eglinton

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male has been injured in a shooting near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just before midnight Tuesday.

A male victim was located in the area and transported to hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

There has been no suspect information released.

