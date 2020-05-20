Loading articles...

Israel court orders Netanyahu to appear for opening of trial

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked the court for an exemption from appearing for the opening of proceedings.

The court rejected the request, saying that the accused appearing for the reading of the indictment is the rule and there are no grounds for granting Netanyahu an exemption in this case.

Netanyahu was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes earlier this year.

Netanyahu’s trial was supposed to begin last month, but was delayed by his justice minister due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu swore in his fourth consecutive government earlier this week after the country’s third national election in under a year.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
WB QEW west of Hurontario, HOV and left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. A sunny stretch begins today (May 20). Still have an east wind today making it feel cool…
Latest Weather
Read more