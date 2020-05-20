Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher,livestock lower.

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery gained 3 cents at $5.03 a bushel; May corn fell 5.20 cents at $3.1820 a bushel; July oats was up .20 cent at $3.1960 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4.40 cents at 8.47 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .02 cent at $.9820 pound; May feeder cattle fell .96 cent at $1.2642 a pound; June lean hogs lost 2.36 cents at .5582 a pound.

The Associated Press

