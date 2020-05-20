Loading articles...

Germany cracks down on meat industry after virus outbreaks

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

The Westfleisch slaughterhouse is seen in Coesfeld, Germany, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Hundreds of the workers were tested positive on the coronavirus and were put on quarantine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN — The German government agreed Wednesday to ban the use of subcontractors and increase fines for breaches of labour law in the meat industry starting next year following a series of coronavirus outbreaks linked to abattoirs in recent weeks.

Clusters of COVID-19 cases among slaughterhouse workers across Germany highlighted grim conditions in the industry, which relies heavily on migrant workers from Eastern Europe.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said problems in the industry were “structural” and required deep-rooted reform, noting that in some slaughterhouses up to 80% of workers are employed by subcontractors, or even sub-subcontractors.

The Cabinet plans to submit a bill that will require companies to directly employ any workers involved in slaughtering and meat processing from Jan. 1, 2021, though there will be exceptions for small artisanal businesses.

Ministers also agreed to double the current maximum fine of 15,000 euros ($16,425) if companies are found in breach of labour rules.

Many workers in Germany’s industrial slaughterhouses are migrants from Romania and other low-income countries who live in shared housing and are transported to abattoirs in cramped shuttle buses, exposing them to greater risk of infection.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Mississauga road, there is a lane blocked with a collision - slow from approaching Mississauga road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. A sunny stretch begins today (May 20). Still have an east wind today making it feel cool…
Latest Weather
Read more