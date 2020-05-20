Fiesta Farms closes as employee tests positive for coronavirus

Independent grocery store Fiesta Farms has closed its doors as one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The grocer, located on Christie Street just north of Bloor Street, said it was informed of the diagnosis on Wednesday.

The employee last worked on May 16 and called in sick the next day before being tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

The store has been shut down so a sanitation team can be brought in to disinfect and so other employees can be tested for COVID-19.

All of their team members have been instructed to get tested. They have also paused their delivery service.

The grocery store plans to reopen on Saturday, May 23 and say they will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Just a few blocks north, the Loblaws at Dupont and Christie was also forced to close after several team members tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaws is currently only providing online pick-up for groceries, however the pharmacy and garden centre remain open.