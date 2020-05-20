Loading articles...

Family of Snowbirds crash victim says she died in mission "designed for her"

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 2:10 pm EDT

Capt. Jenn Casey is seen in this undated handout photo from the Royal Canadian Air Force Twitter page. One member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died and another is injured after a Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces, died in the incident, the Department of National Defence said Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Twitter-@RCAF_ARC

The family of Capt. Jennifer Casey says the member of the Snowbirds aerobatic team died while supporting an important mission “that seemed to be designed for her.”

The 35-year-old Casey, a military public affairs officer and a Halifax native, was killed in the crash of a Snowbirds Tutor jet in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

Casey’s family says the Snowbirds cross-country tour known as Operation Inspiration had a purpose to make Canadians happy in a time of uncertainty, and there was “no better person to carry out that mission than Jenn.”

They say Casey, a former journalist, was a proud Nova Scotian who served as an advocate and ambassador for her home province.

They described her as a storyteller who was a dedicated member of the Snowbirds team and who thrived as a member of the Armed Forces.

The statement was read today on behalf of her family by honorary Lt.-Col. Corrine MacLellan at the navy dockyard in Halifax.

The jet’s pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall of Moncton, N.B., survived the crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, and is being treated for injuries the military and his family have said are not life-threatening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: All lanes reopened at Bayview/Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. A sunny stretch begins today (May 20). Still have an east wind today making it feel cool…
Latest Weather
Read more