Devils Tower National Monument climbing, hiking to resume
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2020 12:28 pm EDT
Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming will partially reopen Friday after an almost two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Park Service announced on the Devils Tower website that roads, trails, rock climbing and a picnic area will open for Memorial Day weekend.
A visitor centre and campground will remain closed.
Roads and trails in Fossil Butte National Monument in western Wyoming have remained open but the visitor centre there is closed.
Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks began a limited reopening Monday after a seven-week closure. Most facilities including lodges and campgrounds remain closed.
Devils Tower is an igneous rock formation almost 1,300 feet (400 metres) high. Native Americans consider the tower sacred but it’s a popular destination for rock climbers.
