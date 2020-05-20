Body found inside burned out Scarborough apartment deemed homicide

Police are investigating a body found inside a burned out Scarborough apartment over the weekend as a homicide.

Fire crews were first called to the two-alarm blaze at a building on Gilder Drive in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the second floor unit of the 19 storey building and after managing to get the fire under control, the body was discovered.

Following a post-mortem on Tuesday, investigators determined the death was the result of a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Jomo Hendricks of Toronto.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Hendricks in the days leading up to his death.