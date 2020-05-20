Loading articles...

5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. CYCLONE DUMPS RAIN ON INDIA, BANGLADESH Millions are frantically evacuated and the storm, packing 100 mph winds, could cause extensive structural damage and possibly flood crowded cities like Kolkata.

2. ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH BRACE FOR WAR Israeli troops are striking Hezbollah targets in Syria and drilling for what could be an invasion of Lebanon, while Hezbollah is beefing up its own forces and threatening to invade Israel.

3. ‘UNLIKE ANYTHING WE’VE SEEN’ Rapidly rising water overtakes dams and forces the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, with the city of Midland facing catastrophic flooding.

4. ‘SUPER-DUPER MISSILES’ That’s what Trump calls the Pentagon’s work on hypersonic weapons, which fly a mile a second and manoeuvr in ways that make them difficult to detect and destroy in flight.

5. US BIRTHS FALL TO 35-YEAR LOW The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade, with some experts citing shifting attitudes about motherhood.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
EB QEW east of Erin Mills, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. A sunny stretch begins today (May 20). Still have an east wind today making it feel cool…
Latest Weather
Read more