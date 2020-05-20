Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2020 6:02 am EDT
Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:
1. CYCLONE DUMPS RAIN ON INDIA, BANGLADESH Millions are frantically evacuated and the storm, packing 100 mph winds, could cause extensive structural damage and possibly flood crowded cities like Kolkata.
2. ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH BRACE FOR WAR Israeli troops are striking Hezbollah targets in Syria and drilling for what could be an invasion of Lebanon, while Hezbollah is beefing up its own forces and threatening to invade Israel.
3. ‘UNLIKE ANYTHING WE’VE SEEN’ Rapidly rising water overtakes dams and forces the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, with the city of Midland facing catastrophic flooding.
4. ‘SUPER-DUPER MISSILES’ That’s what Trump calls the Pentagon’s work on hypersonic weapons, which fly a mile a second and manoeuvr in ways that make them difficult to detect and destroy in flight.
5. US BIRTHS FALL TO 35-YEAR LOW The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade, with some experts citing shifting attitudes about motherhood.