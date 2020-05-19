Loading articles...

US home construction drops 30.2% in April as virus rages

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

A construction crew loads dirt on a building site, Monday, May 18, 2020 in East Greenwich, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON — U.S. home building plunged again in April, taken down by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that ground breakings plummeted 30.2% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000. Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4% to an annual rate of 650,000.

The lockdowns and travel restrictions designed to contain the pandemic have brought economic life to a near standstill. The unemployment rate is 14.7%, highest since the Great Depression.

The construction slump is likely to continue. Building permits for new housing dropped 20.8% to an annual rate of 1.07 million.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

