Some Ontario businesses allowed to reopen Tuesday as coronavirus restrictions loosen

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 5:37 am EDT

A boarded-up H&M clothing store at the Toronto Eaton Centre in April 2020. Like most retail stores, it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera (Tony Fera/CityNews)
Ontario is starting the first stage of its economic reopening

The province ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential in mid-March

Some business owners have expressed relief at the prospect of reopening, while others say it's too early to do so safely

Some Ontario businesses will be allowed to open their doors Tuesday after being closed for two months in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The province is starting the first stage of its economic reopening, giving the green light to retailers, some sports centres, vehicle dealerships and other businesses to resume.

But the provincial government stresses those businesses still have to comply with public health guidelines such as physical distancing as they welcome customers.

Some business owners have expressed relief and excitement at the prospect of reopening, while others say they feel it’s too early to do so safely.

The province ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential in mid-March and recently allowed those with street entrances to offer curbside pickup.

Ontario reported 304 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 22,957.

There have been 1,904 deaths related to the virus so far, including 23 that were reported Monday.

 

