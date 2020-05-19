Some businesses take first, cautious steps to reopening after long weekend

OTTAWA — Businesses in some provinces begin reopening today as the government eases restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a number of them spent the long weekend preparing for the reopening, some businesses say they’re still trying to figure out the new guidelines.

Ontario and British Columbia have given the go-ahead to certain retail stores to open their doors today as the provinces take the first step in their reopening plans.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is asking both customers and busineses to take it slow.

The May long weekend, which is usually a start to summer, was dampened after a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia on Sunday while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to hold his first news conference since the crash today at 11 a.m. ET at Rideau Cottage.

