Loading articles...

Small plane lands on highway near Kansas City, Missouri

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A small plane was forced to land on an interstate highway in suburban Kansas City Tuesday afternoon when one of the aircraft’s two engines apparently failed, authorities said.

The pilot was the only one aboard and was not injured when the plane landed on eastbound Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit, police said. The plane hit a few signs while landing but no other serious damage was reported.

Police said the plane is a twin-engine Bonanza based at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the pilot was making his final approach to the Lee’s Summit airport when the engine failed.

The interstate was expected to be closed for two to three hours while the airplane is removed.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB QEW ramp to Erin Mills/Southdown & WB QEW ramp to SB Southdown remain CLOSED for a collision investigati…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:25 PM
"One thing I will never do is take unnecessary risks when it comes to our children" Premier Doug Ford says Ontari…
Latest Weather
Read more