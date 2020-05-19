Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Small plane lands on highway near Kansas City, Missouri
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2020 6:13 pm EDT
Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A small plane was forced to land on an interstate highway in suburban Kansas City Tuesday afternoon when one of the aircraft’s two engines apparently failed, authorities said.
The pilot was the only one aboard and was not injured when the plane landed on eastbound Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit, police said. The plane hit a few signs while landing but no other serious damage was reported.
Police said the plane is a twin-engine Bonanza based at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the pilot was making his final approach to the Lee’s Summit airport when the engine failed.
The interstate was expected to be closed for two to three hours while the airplane is removed.
No further information was immediately available.
