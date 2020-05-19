Man in hospital after shooting in Etobicoke

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the city’s west end overnight.

Police believe the shooting may have happened on Highway 427 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found sitting in a car near Sherway Gardens.

He was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

Police said the victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it and one of the tires had been shot out.

There has been no word on suspects.