Loading articles...

Man in hospital after shooting in Etobicoke

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 6:09 am EDT

Police investigate a shooting near the Queensway, May 19, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the city’s west end overnight.

Police believe the shooting may have happened on Highway 427 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found sitting in a car near Sherway Gardens.

He was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

Police said the victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it and one of the tires had been shot out.

There has been no word on suspects.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
EB QEW east of Trafalgar, ramp lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:23 AM
It’s Tuesday May 19. It’s back to the office today for some after months at home. No major weather issues today and…
Latest Weather
Read more