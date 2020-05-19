2 charged in 2019 fatal shooting near Sherway Gardens

Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal daylight shooting of a man near Sherway Gardens last year.

Antonio Fiorda, 50, of Maple was found with multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street on November 4, 2019.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A suspect vehicle was later been found torched.

On Tuesday, Saaid Mohiadin, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

A second man, Jordan Thompson, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are both scheduled appeared in court via video on Wednesday.