2 charged in 2019 fatal shooting near Sherway Gardens
by News staff
Posted May 19, 2020 10:17 pm EDT
Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 10:21 pm EDT
Police on the scene of a shooting near Sherway Gardens on Monday, November 4, 2019. Mark Douglas/680 NEWS
Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal daylight shooting of a man near Sherway Gardens last year.
Antonio Fiorda, 50, of Maple was found with multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street on November 4, 2019.
He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
A suspect vehicle was later been found torched.
On Tuesday, Saaid Mohiadin, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
A second man, Jordan Thompson, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
They are both scheduled appeared in court via video on Wednesday.
