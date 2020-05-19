Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 427 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 10:56 am EDT
Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
Covid-19 samples sit in cold storage after testing at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ontario confirms 427 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday. There were 304 cases on Monday.
Fifteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,919.
Of the 1,919 total deaths, 1,115 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,408 people who died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 23,384 with 76.5 per cent considered resolved.
Meanwhile, the province announced it is launching an independent commission into Ontario’s long-term care system.
Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement that the commission will start in September, and in the meantime the government will be finalizing terms of reference, leadership and timelines.
She says “an independent non-partisan commission is the best way to conduct a thorough and expedited review.”
The Ontario Long-Term Care Association, opposition parties and health-care union SEIU have all called for a full public inquiry into the sector.
More to come
