Ontario confirms 427 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Ontario confirms 427 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday. There were 304 cases on Monday.

Fifteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,919.

Of the 1,919 total deaths, 1,115 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,408 people who died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 23,384 with 76.5 per cent considered resolved.

Meanwhile, the province announced it is launching an independent commission into Ontario’s long-term care system.

Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement that the commission will start in September, and in the meantime the government will be finalizing terms of reference, leadership and timelines.

She says “an independent non-partisan commission is the best way to conduct a thorough and expedited review.”

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association, opposition parties and health-care union SEIU have all called for a full public inquiry into the sector.

