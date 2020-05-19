Loading articles...

Northern Michigan U. will end fall term before Thanksgiving

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula will start the fall term on Aug. 17 and end it before Thanksgiving, an effort to reduce travel and avoid a fall surge of the coronavirus.

“This will prevent students from travelling home for Thanksgiving week and returning to campus for the final two weeks of the semester,” said president Fritz Erickson.

He said it will enhance safety for students, staff and Marquette. Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie has adopted a similar schedule but will start on Aug. 10.

“As we move forward with our plans, we will be announcing other important safety protocols as well,” NMU board chairman Steve Mitchell said.

