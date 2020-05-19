Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Kaie Kellough wins $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

Kaie Kellough is shown in this undated handout image. Kellough is the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize. The Montreal-based writer was virtually awarded the $65,000 honour Tuesday for "Magnetic Equator," published by McClelland & Stewart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Griffin Poetry Prize *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — Kaie Kellough is the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Montreal-based writer was virtually awarded the $65,000 honour Tuesday for “Magnetic Equator,” published by McClelland & Stewart.

In their citation, jurors said the collection “negotiates survival and revolt as it moves with the surety and complexity of improvisation and collaboration.”

The international prize, also worth $65,000, went to “Time,” written in French by Beirut-born Etel Adnan and translated by Sarah Riggs.

The Griffin is billed as the world’s largest prize for a first-edition single collection of poetry written in or translated into English.

The winners are typically feted at a swanky Toronto gala, but this year’s literary bash was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
EB 401 Approaching the 400 express, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from east of Islington express…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Strong, gusty wind out of the ENE but not warning criteria. It will be cooler near the lake and quite cloudy for…
Latest Weather
Read more