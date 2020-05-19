NewsAlert: Kaie Kellough wins $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kaie Kellough is shown in this undated handout image. Kellough is the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize. The Montreal-based writer was virtually awarded the $65,000 honour Tuesday for "Magnetic Equator," published by McClelland & Stewart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Griffin Poetry Prize *MANDATORY CREDIT*
TORONTO — Kaie Kellough is the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.
The Montreal-based writer was virtually awarded the $65,000 honour Tuesday for “Magnetic Equator,” published by McClelland & Stewart.
In their citation, jurors said the collection “negotiates survival and revolt as it moves with the surety and complexity of improvisation and collaboration.”
The international prize, also worth $65,000, went to “Time,” written in French by Beirut-born Etel Adnan and translated by Sarah Riggs.
The Griffin is billed as the world’s largest prize for a first-edition single collection of poetry written in or translated into English.
The winners are typically feted at a swanky Toronto gala, but this year’s literary bash was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.