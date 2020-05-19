NewsAlert: Kaie Kellough wins $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Kaie Kellough is the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Montreal-based writer was virtually awarded the $65,000 honour Tuesday for “Magnetic Equator,” published by McClelland & Stewart.

In their citation, jurors said the collection “negotiates survival and revolt as it moves with the surety and complexity of improvisation and collaboration.”

The international prize, also worth $65,000, went to “Time,” written in French by Beirut-born Etel Adnan and translated by Sarah Riggs.

The Griffin is billed as the world’s largest prize for a first-edition single collection of poetry written in or translated into English.

The winners are typically feted at a swanky Toronto gala, but this year’s literary bash was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

More to come.

