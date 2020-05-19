Mississauga private school teacher charged with sex assault

Peel police have charged a Mississauga-area private school teacher with sexual assault.

Investigators say a young victim came forward about alleged ongoing incidents of sexual assault that began in the winter of 2019.

The suspect, Mustafa Alazzawi, 40, of Milton, was arrested on March 9, 2020 and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

It’s unclear whether the victim was a student of Alazzawi.

Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims and witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact Peel police.

The name of the school has not been released.