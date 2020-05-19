Loading articles...

2 boys shot near Jane and Finch

Last Updated May 20, 2020 at 12:09 am EDT

Two boys were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Jane and Finch Streets. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

Toronto police say two boys have been shot near Jane and Finch Streets.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night to reports someone had been shot.

The two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages have not been released.

There has been no suspect information has been made available.

