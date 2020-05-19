Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Evangelist who built global ministry dies in Atlanta at 74
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2020 10:27 am EDT
Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
ATLANTA — Evangelist Ravi Zacharias, who built an international ministry that strives to defend Christianity on intellectual grounds, has died in Georgia. He was 74.
Zacharias died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief battle with sarcoma, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries said in a statement.
The Rev. Billy Graham invited Zacharias to preach at the inaugural International Conference for Itinerant Evangelists in Amsterdam in 1983, the organization said.
He rose to prominence as a defender of the “intellectual credibility” of Christianity, the ministry said.
The ministry’s mission is “helping the thinker believe and the believer think,” it said in announcing the death of Zacharias.
Zacharias “saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” Michael Ramsden, the ministry’s president, said in a statement.