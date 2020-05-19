Defendant sentenced for role in multi-state drug ring

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Dominican man who pleaded guilty to his role in a drug ring that distributed fentanyl and cocaine to Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to the more than two years he has already served.

The man known as Raul Ocasio, 42, whose true name is Eladio Andres Puig Medina, was one of more than two dozen people arrested in 2017 and 2018 in connection with the conspiracy, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.

Ocasio was recorded on numerous occasions communicating with the Ramon Delossantos, the admitted leader of the trafficking network, in which they discussed drugs purchases.

Ocasio, who pleaded guilty in January, was sentenced Tuesday to time served, the two years and two months he has already spent behind bars. He also faces deportation proceedings.

Delossantos has pleaded guilty and faces sentencing on June 16.

