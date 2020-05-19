Loading articles...

COVID measures cut world greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a fifth: study

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

Traffic on Highway 401 in Toronto passes under a COVID-19 sign on Monday April 6, 2020. A new study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions being reduced worldwide by nearly one-fifth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions going down worldwide by 17 per cent.

Most of the reductions came from decreased transportation needs.

The study, published today in the journal Nature, says Canada’s emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent.

That’s less than many countries such as Great Britain or the United States.

Co-author Corinne Le Quere says that’s because Canada brought in mobility restrictions later and which were less-strict than other countries.

Quere says the study shows the limit of what reductions can be achieved through individual action.

She says it suggests that strong government action will be needed to achieve emissions reduction goals.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Lawrence remains CLOSED from Birchmount to Kennedy. No through traffic on Kennedy at Lawrence. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:51 AM
Strong, gusty wind out of the ENE but not warning criteria. It will be cooler near the lake and quite cloudy for…
Latest Weather
Read more