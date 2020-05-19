Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
COVID measures cut world greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a fifth: study
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 1:30 pm EDT
Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT
Traffic on Highway 401 in Toronto passes under a COVID-19 sign on Monday April 6, 2020. A new study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions being reduced worldwide by nearly one-fifth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions going down worldwide by 17 per cent.
Most of the reductions came from decreased transportation needs.
The study, published today in the journal Nature, says Canada’s emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent.
That’s less than many countries such as Great Britain or the United States.
Co-author Corinne Le Quere says that’s because Canada brought in mobility restrictions later and which were less-strict than other countries.
Quere says the study shows the limit of what reductions can be achieved through individual action.
She says it suggests that strong government action will be needed to achieve emissions reduction goals.