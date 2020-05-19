Loading articles...

Police investigate fatal Etobicoke motorcycle crash

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 9:29 pm EDT

One person has died after a motorcycle crash at Burnamthorpe Road and Mill Street. CITYNEWS/David Misener

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Etobicoke Tuesday evening.

Police tweeted at around 8:05 p.m. they were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road and Mill Road area for a report that a motorcycle had collided with a hydro pole.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Burnhamthorpe Road has been closed in both directions for the investigation.

No other information has been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

