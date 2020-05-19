Loading articles...

Alaska Legislature ratifies federal virus relief aid plans

Last Updated May 19, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Legislature on Tuesday ratified plans for using more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid, one day after reconvening to take up the issue.

The measure passed the Senate 19-1, with Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican, dissenting. It passed the House 38-1, with Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla voting no.

The House promptly adjourned.

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the spending plans prompted lawmakers to return to Juneau on Monday.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Lawrence remains CLOSED from Birchmount to Kennedy. No through traffic on Kennedy at Lawrence. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:51 AM
Strong, gusty wind out of the ENE but not warning criteria. It will be cooler near the lake and quite cloudy for…
Latest Weather
Read more