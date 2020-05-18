Loading articles...

Shooting victim walks into North York hospital, location of shooting unknown

Last Updated May 18, 2020 at 8:49 pm EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a North York hospital.

Officers say they were called to hospital at Jane and Wilson Avenues around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information has been made available and the location of the shooting is still unknown.

More to come

