Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida

Last Updated May 18, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative, a U.S. official said Monday.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting last year at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.

The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

