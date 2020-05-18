Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
No arrests yet in homicide memorial shooting that wounded 13
by The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2020 11:46 am EDT
Last Updated May 18, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
BOGALUSA, La. — Police in southeast Louisiana haven’t made any arrests in a weekend shooting that wounded 13 people at a memorial for a homicide victim, officials said Monday.
Bogalusa police Maj. Troy Tervalon said the person who was most seriously wounded remained in critical condition.
The shooting Saturday night occurred at a vacant lot where at least 150 people had gathered to remember Dominique James, whose death Tervalon described as a homicide. He wouldn’t give details.
James was last heard from May 2, as he went to pick up an all-terrain vehicle. Officers in a helicopter found his vehicle May 8, with his body inside.
James’ family had asked Bogalusa officials if they could have a regular memorial service for James but were turned down because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Tervalon said.
Bogalusa is a city of about 12,000 people and is 70 miles (110 kilometres) northeast of New Orleans.
{* loginWidget *}