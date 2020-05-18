Loading articles...

GOP chair: 'We will not be holding a virtual convention'

Last Updated May 18, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, speaks during the RNC winter meeting at the Trump National Doral Resort in Miami, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday that the party “will not be holding a virtual convention,” pledging that the presidential nominating convention in late August will be conducted at least partly in-person.

The coronavirus outbreak forced Democrats to move their convention from July to August, and it’s still unclear whether that event will be entirely online. On a call with reporters about election lawsuits, McDaniel initially demurred when asked about the GOP gathering, slated for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the party is set to formally choose President Donald Trump as its nominee.

“It’s quite a ways away, and there’s ample time for us to adjust, if necessary,” McDaniel said. But later, in response to a question about the Minnesota Republican Party’s online convention possibly being disrupted by hackers, McDaniel said: “We will not be holding a virtual convention.”

The RNC has hired a medical adviser for the convention, and McDaniel said the party will need to consult with the Charlotte mayor and North Carolina governor on logistics.

Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Collision #Hwy401 EB at Trafalgar Rd. All lanes blocked for investigation
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 3:45PM UPDATE: Some pockets of moderate rainfall moving through Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Cookstown, and Woodbridge. A so…
Latest Weather
Read more