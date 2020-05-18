Loading articles...

Coronavirus: What's open and closed Tuesday

Empty shops and restaurants in the Distillery District. Many businesses were forced to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. (FILE/CITYNEWS/Tony Fera)
Summary

Ontario is set to enter its first stage of reopening on Tuesday

Workplaces can begin to reopen, but working from home should continue as much as possible

Most retail stores that have a street entrance can reopen with physical distancing restrictions

Ontario is set to enter its first stage of reopening on Tuesday including lifting restrictions on retail stores and surgeries.

The province says workplaces can begin to reopen, but working from home should continue as much as possible.

All construction can resume and limits will be lifted on maintenance, repair and property management services, such as cleaning, painting, and pool maintenance.

Most retail stores that have a street entrance can reopen with physical distancing restrictions, such as limits on the number of customers in a store and providing curbside pickup and delivery.

Golf courses can reopen, though clubhouses can only open for washrooms and take-out food. Marinas, boat clubs, and public boat launches can also open, as can private parks and campgrounds for trailers and RVs whose owners have a full season contract, and businesses that board animals.

Other businesses and services included in the stage one reopening include regular veterinary appointments, pet grooming, pet sitting and pet training; libraries for pickup or deliveries; and housekeepers and babysitters.

Ontario has previously announced that publicly funded schools will be closed until at least May 31.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:03 AM
#WB401 approaching Trafalgar - clear.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Since the rain began yesterday we've seen 10-20mm across the GTA. Wet and windy this morning and afternoon.
Latest Weather
Read more